Editor from The Atlantic claims Glenn Youngkin supports threats of violence against school board members

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin vowed Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" to "ban" critical race theory on his first day as governor. "[I]n the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we're called to judge one another based on the content of our character and not the color of our skin," Youngkin said. "And that's why there's no place for critical race theory in our school system, and why, on day one, I'm going to ban it."

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO