Loudoun County, VA

Editor from The Atlantic claims Glenn Youngkin supports threats of violence against school board members

By Lindsay Kornick
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorman Ornstein, contributing editor for The Atlantic, made the bold assertion that Virginia gubernatorial Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin supports violent threats against school board members. On Sunday, Ornstein tweeted about an Youngkin campaign ad that criticized the FBI and Justice Department for investigating parents protesting school board meetings. In...

Fox News

Glenn Youngkin vows to take bold stand against critical race theory as governor

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin vowed Sunday on "Life, Liberty & Levin" to "ban" critical race theory on his first day as governor. "[I]n the immortal words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we're called to judge one another based on the content of our character and not the color of our skin," Youngkin said. "And that's why there's no place for critical race theory in our school system, and why, on day one, I'm going to ban it."
POLITICS
Fox News

McAuliffe repeats '4 Pinocchio' coronavirus stat; calls Youngkin, who was vaccinated, an 'anti-vaxxer'

Democratic Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe repeated a previously debunked number about COVID-19 hospitalizations and slammed his fully vaccinated Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, as an "anti-vaxxer" in a new interview Sunday. During an appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press," McAuliffe said Youngkin’s opposition to vaccine and mask mandates is "life-threatening."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Dem mayoral candidates now stressing law and order over BLM, 'defund the police,' report says

In big-city mayoral elections, attracting enough votes to win apparently matters. In city after city, Democrats who previously heeded Black Lives Matter’s calls to "defund the police" by reducing law enforcement budgets or reallocating police funds to other uses are now stressing crackdowns on crime as Election Day nears, The Washington Post reported Saturday.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Loudoun County, VA
Education
Loudoun County, VA
Elections
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Government
City
Atlantic, VA
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Fox News

Did McAuliffe backtrack on his strategy to tie Youngkin to Trump in the Virginia gubernatorial race?

This weekly column on the next race for the White House usually zeroes in on the burgeoning contest for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. But with former President Donald Trump – the overwhelming front runner right now in the next Republican nomination race – front and center in Tuesday’s closely watched Virginia gubernatorial election, we’ll start with the high profile 2021 statewide showdown with national implications.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Multiple outlets ripped for referring to Lincoln Project as 'Republicans'

Following the disgraceful reveal that the Lincoln Project was behind a viral political stunt in Virginia, media outlets continued to refer to the group as "Republicans." On Friday, a small group dressed as "Unite the Right" rally goers claiming to support Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin stood in front of the Republican’s campaign bus. Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe and his campaign then attempted to link the demonstrators and Youngkin’s campaign to the White nationalists who participated in the deadly events of Charlottesville in 2017.
LINCOLN, VA
Person
Norman Ornstein
Person
Dan Mclaughlin
Person
Merrick Garland
Fox News

Biden sends army of aides, Cabinet members to Glasgow climate summit amid major problems at home

President Biden and a third of his Cabinet will be at the United Nations Climate Change conference in Scotland that starts Sunday, a high-profile show of force amid pressing domestic issues. Attendees at the conference include Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, National Economic Council Director Brian Deese,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Fox News Sunday' on October 31, 2021

WALLACE (voice-over): Mr. Biden definitely desperately looking for a win. as he meets with foreign leaders, after a last-minute stop on Capitol Hill. fails to unite Democratic moderates and progressives at odds over his. massive social spending plan. REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): I feel a little bamboozled because this is...
POLITICS
#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#Republican#Nsba#The Department Of Justice#The Justice Department#Axios
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

Frank Miniter: Difference between Republicans and Democrats is freedom

A very smart person from the Left, a once self-described progressive who has become uncomfortable with labels since the Left went completely bonkers in 2020, was telling me that at least Democrats have an understandable narrative. "Democrats are for redistribution of wealth and power to the underprivileged," he said, "whereas you conservatives are for what?"
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Buttigieg makes no guarantees about spending package timeline, but insists 'we're the closest we’ve ever been'

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stressed the importance of Congress passing new infrastructure and social spending bills, and expressed optimism that it may finally happen after much delay. House Democrats have been battling internally over bipartisan infrastructure legislation, as progressives have persistently demanded that they also pass a massive social spending...
CONGRESS & COURTS
