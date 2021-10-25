Boston begins clearing homeless camp, citing opioid crisis

BOSTON (AP) — Officials in Boston are beginning to clear a sprawling homeless camp, citing a crisis of opioid addiction there.

Workers with the city’s Public Health Commission on Monday helped people living in the encampment pack up their belongings and breakdown tents.

The camp is near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

Last week, Acting Mayor Kim Janey declared addiction and homelessness a public health emergency and said the roughly 150 tents that have been set up in the area will be removed.

City officials said those dependent on opioids will be connected with treatment and permanent shelter options.

