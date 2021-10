Beauties, get your coins together because Lori Harvey’s skincare line, SKN by LH, is dropping this Friday, October 22!. According to Spiritual World, the new, vegan line took the IG influencer almost three years to develop and will be suitable for all skin types with a special focus on those with sensitive skin, an issue that the founder has had to deal with personally.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO