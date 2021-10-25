Local shops struggle to keep up with demand for Halloween costumes

Supply chain issues are impacting the costume industry and making it hard for local Halloween stores to stock their shelves.

Marc Davis is the owner of We’re Havin a Party in Bay Ridge. He says his shop is trying it’s best to keep up with the demand.

"I have things that I ordered in February that haven't come in yet— I don’t think they’re coming in,” Davis says.

After Halloween was put on hold last year due to the pandemic, many more people are eager to take part this year.

“The consensus is everyone wants to get their kids trick-or-treating this year— they all missed out on last year,” Davis says.

Davis says because he buys stock from multiple vendors, he'll over-order just to meet demand.

"Sometimes I’ll even double-order or triple-order something,” he says. “Maybe one of the companies will have it, maybe all three companies will have it and I’ll be stuck with more."

Davis says that the supply chain issues undoubtedly effect his bottom line, especially if he ends up with extra stock. However, he says that's a better alternative to not having enough.

Davis says he’ll start planning for next Halloween on Nov. 1.

