CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gillibrand announces funding push to train medical professionals, get students field experience

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkPqO_0ccKsnYE00

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday her push for $67 million in funding to go to Area Health Education Center, which trains medical professionals and connects young students with work experience in the medical field.

“Over the last year and a half, our health care system and providers have been under historic levels of stress. They have worked night and day at greater risk to meet the rising levels of demand and to keep their fellow New Yorkers safe and healthy, and they desperately need reinforcements," said Gillibrand.

Area Health Education Center's goal is to bridge this gap, by inspiring young kids to pursue careers in health care.

“Our Scrubs Clubs program that the senator had mentioned works with high school students to introduce them to careers in health care, particularly careers that are most in demand in New York state," says Megan Deichler, of the Catskills-Hudson Area Health Education Center.

Almost 5 million New Yorkers live in a health care shortage area, including in Newburgh. In fact, all of Orange County is a health care shortage area, and this was the case even before the pandemic.

Gillibrand says she sees the funds as a way to ramp up the next generation's health care workers.

“You can have all the money in the world in your health care system. You can have the best hospitals in your community, you can have the best equipment in those hospitals, if you don’t have the people working to take care of patients, none of the rest matters," says state Sen. James Skoufis.

Gillibrand hopes to see this funding reflected in the Senate's final appropriations package for the year 2022.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Newburgh, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Education#New Yorkers#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
News 12

NY sheriff defends decision to charge Cuomo

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple on Friday defended his decision to file a criminal complaint against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo without consulting prosecutors or informing the accuser, a woman who says she was groped by the Democrat last year.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy