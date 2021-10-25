Areas along the Jersey Shore prepare for potential flooding from approaching nor’easter

With a nor’easter quickly approaching New Jersey, officials along the Jersey Shore are preparing

Monday started off quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s. But officials will be closely watching the next 24 hours as the weather changes.

When it comes to bad weather and impending storms, residents of Union Beach say that they are already ready. Union Beach suffered severe flooding and property loss when Superstorm Sandy came ashore nine years ago. Those memories and losses still haunt many of the community’s residents.

Many of the effects of Sandy can still be seen in the town. Lots that were left empty for years are still being built up. Properties are being raised so that the living spaces are above sea level.

“We are on the beach. We love the fact that we are near on the beach, and we are prepared,” says resident Patrick McGlashan.

McGlashan’s home sits on a 10-foot-tall foundation. His neighbor’s home, which is under construction, is even taller. The lower level contains no living space, nor any items homeowners want to get wet. They say that it is a must for living in the area.

Unlike areas of New Jersey to the north and west, flooding from Ida earlier this year did not have much of an impact on the Jersey Shore. But residents say that the nor’easter could bring flooding and damage to their area.