Masks in schools debate heats up in Orange County as parents on both sides rally

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Public School’s current mask policy will expire on Saturday.

On Monday, parents both for and against extending the mask mandate rallied outside district headquarters.

Some parents are asking the school board to let students finish off the semester masked up, while other parents pointed out what they’re asking is in violation of the state.

“Masks are their only form of protection,” said Lora Eail.

Eail has a 6-year-old son that goes to OCPS.

She said before the district started requiring masks three children in her son’s class were opted out, making her concerned her child could bring the virus home.

“They sit very close together in groups with kids who chose to opt out and that does worry me a little bit,” Eail said.

The current policy, which only allows for medical exemptions, expires this Saturday.

Eail said she would feel more comfortable if the district at least extended it through Dec. 17.

Eail believes that will give more time for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11.

It will also give parents who do want to get their kids vaccinated the chance to do so over winter break.

Nate Robertson says it’s not right what they’re asking for because under the governor’s order the district shouldn’t have had the mask mandate to begin with.

“Our society cannot exist when there are lawless people. There are ways to challenge laws, but you can’t just disregard the law and expect students to follow the law you made up,” Robertson said.

Both groups plan to bring their concerns to the school board during tomorrow’s meeting.

However, a spokesperson for OCPS told Channel 9 that: “At this this time, tomorrow’s regularly scheduled school board meeting does not have the topic of mask requirements on the agenda.”