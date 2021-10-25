CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

How U.S., China and Russia Are Reacting to Latest Government Overthrow in Sudan

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago

The recent sudden eruption of unrest in Sudan, where the country's top military leader has announced the dissolution of the government, has captured the world's attention, including that of top global powers the United States, China and Russia.

Each of the trio has a vested interest in Sudan, and all three nations released statements in response to Monday's events.

U.S. special envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman was actually in Khartoum over the weekend to hold meetings with top officials, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereignty Council Chair General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Only about a day after those meetings, reports emerged that Hamdok had been placed under house arrest along with a number of other civilian leaders. Burhan announced he would lead a new temporary government that would guide the country to democracy after a 2019 uprising and subsequent coup ousted longtime leader Omar al-Bashir.

In a statement issued by the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, Feltman said the U.S. was "deeply alarmed at reports of a military take-over of the transitional government." He argued a new coup "would contravene the Constitutional Declaration" adopted in August 2019, as well as "the democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people and is utterly unacceptable."

"As we have said repeatedly," he added, "any changes to the transitional government by force puts at risk U.S. assistance."

The U.S. embassy in Khartoum then expressed its own concerns as it became apparent that Burhan had placed himself in charge.

"The U.S. embassy is gravely concerned by reports that the armed forces have taken action against Sudan's civilian government, and condemns actions that are undermining Sudan's democratic transition," the embassy said in a statement. "We call on all actors who are disrupting Sudan's transition to stand down, and allow the civilian-led transitional government to continue its important work to achieve the goals of the revolution."

As confusion turned to chaos and reports emerged of the Sudanese military opening fire on protesters, the U.S. embassy warned U.S. citizens "to be aware of their surroundings and shelter in place," and not to visit the embassy or attempt to leave the country.

"The U.S. Embassy condemns the forced removal of the civilian government by Sudan's armed forces, and their actions to undermine the country's democratic transition," the embassy later said. "We call for the military to immediately cease violence, release detained officials, and ensure the safety of Sudanese citizens demonstrating for democratic and civilian leadership."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1aAL_0ccKsUjJ00

The U.S. was a vocal supporter of the 2019 demonstrations that ultimately brought to an end 30 years of Bashir's rule, which itself began with a coup against the democratically elected government of former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi and former President Ahmed al-Mirghani. And U.S. officials under former President Donald Trump 's administration applauded the formation of the Sovereignty Council consisting of both military and civilian officials.

Another major development came late last year as the U.S. rescinded Sudan's label as a state sponsor of terrorism. The new government in Khartoum, for its part, agreed to pay $335 million to compensate survivors and victims' families from the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania carried out by Al-Qaeda , which the U.S. accused Bashir of sheltering, as well as to recognize Israel, a historic foe of the Arab World.

But internally, tensions between the armed forces and activists persisted, and just last month a coup attempt blamed on Bashir loyalists was thwarted.

And while Burhan vowed on Monday to continue on Sudan's path to democracy with elections set for July 2023, the developments ushered in yet another era of uncertainty for a nation already beset by a troubled history of coups and conflicts since gaining independence from Egypt and the United Kingdom in 1956.

However, China is one country that has managed to maintain amicable relations throughout various periods of political leadership in Sudan. On Monday, Beijing also expressed concern toward the latest events and issued assurances that its embassy in Khartoum was functioning as usual.

"China is following the latest developments in Sudan, and calls on relevant parties in Sudan to resolve differences through dialogue and maintain national peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters. "At present, the Chinese embassy is operating normally."

Due to the volume of cooperation between the two countries, the African nation hosts a number of Chinese nationals and interests. Wang said China would not hesitate to protect them.

"China will closely follow the developments and take necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Chinese institutions and people in Sudan," Wang said.

Oil was originally among China's top interests in Sudan, but this dynamic shifted after the 2011 division that saw the independence of South Sudan, which today includes a number of oil-rich regions where Chinese companies continue to operate.

As for the larger northern territory that remains Sudan, China has invested heavily in the country that is a participant in President Xi Jinping 's intercontinental Belt and Road Initiative of infrastructure projects, including work on railways, roads and ports for a country strategically located on the Red Sea.

Bashir's 2019 removal did little to hamper Khartoum's ties with Beijing, and the Sovereignty Council leadership only deepened relations with China both economically and politically.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUZQt_0ccKsUjJ00

While China has also been a major arms supplier to Sudan, it is Russia that provides the vast majority of Sudan's weapons imports.

Moscow has expanded its footprint in Africa in recent years, and Sudan has been a focus of Russian projects, especially in the security realm. Russia and Sudan agreed last December on the establishment of a Russian naval logistic base off the African nation's Red Sea coast, but as of last month the two sides were still in talks on the matter.

Members of Russia's Wagner, a private military company, have also been spotted operating in Sudan. This deployment is one of several that led the U.S. to roll out sanctions last year against Russian businessman Yevgeniy Prigozhin, who is alleged by the U.S. Treasury Department to have funded a Wagner-led attempt to suppress protests against Bashir.

For its part, Russia has accused the U.S. of interfering in Sudanese affairs, including in its support of the country's division and the 2019 coup. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated these grievances in a statement last week, and on Monday the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted to the latest events.

The ministry fell short of explicitly supporting Burhan's moves, but said such actions appeared to be rooted in the shortcomings of the transitional government.

"We proceed from the fact that such a development of events in Sudan has become evidence of an acute systemic crisis that has engulfed all areas of the country's political and economic life," the statement said. "This is a natural result of a failed policy that has been pursued over the past two years. The despair and plight of the vast majority of the population were virtually ignored by the transitional authorities and their foreign patrons and advisers."

The ministry placed particular blame on unnamed outside powers for these failures.

"Large-scale foreign interference in the internal affairs of the republic in practice led to the loss of confidence in the transitional authorities by Sudanese citizens," the ministry said, "which repeatedly resulted in numerous protests and provoked general instability in the country, including the actual isolation of a number of its regions."

The statement also pledged support for indigenous political developments in Sudan rooted in the will of its people.

"We are convinced that the Sudanese can and should independently solve internal problems and determine the vector of their country's sovereign development, proceeding from national interests," the ministry said. "The Russian Federation will continue to respect the choice of the friendly Sudanese people and provide them with all the necessary assistance."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45zp1F_0ccKsUjJ00

The above graphic was provided by Statista .

Comments / 37

MN73
5d ago

Meanwhile C17’s are lining up to airlift more infected and inverted Sudanese to the heartland of America, thanks Joe.

Reply
21
Marshall Mathers
4d ago

only reason our government is supporting democracy in another country, in this case Africa, instead of Islamic fundamentalism and/or dictatorship, is because the radical islamism there or the state itself is hostile to the American empire. There are only a few cases where we supported secular Arab nationalism instead of Islamic extremism, Saddam is the most interesting. Saudi Arabia is and historically was THE biggest source of radical Islamic extremism around the world, Abdel Nasser's Egypt and its socialist+secular Arab nationalism being it's major combatant. We along with Israel were of course, their biggest opponent and strongest supporter of the Saudis up to this day, and it even strengthened our relationship with Israel when they did us a huge favor and invaded Egypt because both the us and SA were threatened by the success of Nasser's Egypt.

Reply(7)
3
Related
realcleardefense.com

Don’t Assume the U.S. Will Fight China and Russia One at a Time

Beijing and Moscow are boosting their strategic coordination along with their militaries. China and Russia last week conducted their first-ever joint naval patrol in the western Pacific following a combined exercise in the Sea of Japan, highlighting the deepening defense cooperation between America’s preeminent competitors. While U.S. military planners have long hoped and often assumed that any conflicts with China and Russia might come one at a time, that assumption is increasingly questionable and even dangerous.
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

Could the U.S. Lose a War With China Over Taiwan?

The era of U.S. military primacy is over. During a town hall last week, when asked whether America would defend Taiwan against a Chinese assault, President Joe Biden answered: “yes.” In response, China’s foreign ministry stated unambiguously that, to prevent the loss of Taiwan, Beijing is prepared to go to war. If China were to attack Taiwan, and the United States sent military forces to Taiwan’s defense, could the United States lose a war with China?
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger

The President of Taiwan confirmed U.S. soldiers were on the island in an interview with CNN, becoming the country’s first leader to do so in decades. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defense capability,” President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN after acknowledging the troop presence. However, she said that the number was “not as many as people thought.”
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sergey Lavrov
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Omar Al Bashir
Reuters

China warns Lithuania, European officials over Taiwan row

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China on Saturday warned Lithuania and European officials not to disrupt ties over decisions by Taiwan and the Baltic country to open reciprocal representative offices. China demanded in August that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius...
CHINA
Reuters

Blinken and Wang warn against fuelling Taiwan tensions

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi locked horns over Taiwan on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit on Sunday, trading warnings against moves that could further escalate tensions across the Taiwan Strait. In an hour-long meeting in...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Russia#South China#Sovereignty Council Chair#The State Department#Bureau Of African Affairs#Sudanese
Reuters

Russia signals not ready to let Afghanistan's Taliban into U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - No-one is in a hurry to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday, signaling that Moscow is not ready to allow the Islamists to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations. He also said U.N. and unilateral sanctions on Taliban...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Birmingham Star

China, Russia Working Together on Security Threats in Central Asia

Eyes in Beijing and Moscow are trained on Central Asia, prompted by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The security threat in Afghanistan and the desire to shut off Central Asia from other powers, such as the U.S., is motivating Beijing and Moscow to cooperate and gloss over their differences, according to Emil Avdaliani, director of Middle East Studies at Georgian think tank Geocase.
INDIA
Washington Post

As the U.S. and China continue to posture, the key will be Taiwan

In terms of its potential for triggering a major conflict, the most dangerous place in the world today is undoubtedly Taiwan. Recent books such as Josh Rogin’s “Chaos Under Heaven,” Rush Doshi’s “The Long Game” and my own “The World Turned Upside Down” have argued that, contrary to the assumptions and practices of most U.S. and free-world China policy for the past 40 years, communist China is pursuing a long-term strategy to displace, if not replace, the U.S.-led global democratic order by a Beijing-led global authoritarian order. Those of us who hold this view foresee increasingly open competition and conflict, potentially including nuclear war, between Communist China and the free world.
FOREIGN POLICY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
619K+
Followers
66K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy