Oregon Senate Republicans select a new leader as more walkouts potentially loom

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Tim Knopp, a Bend Republican known for being more moderate than many of his GOP colleagues, will lead a caucus under immense pressure to boycott Salem to block Democratic priorities. A...

Senate Republicans to Launch Another Election Investigation

MADISON, WI (WRN) — There’s going to be another investigation, into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. The state Senate’s election committee will investigate what Republican leaders call the “careless administration of election law” by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. They’ll also look at the refusal by elections officials in the City of...
MADISON, WI
Bend senator named leader of Oregon Senate GOP

Sen. Tim Knopp of Bend was named the new state Senate Republican leader in a surprise announcement Friday morning. Sen. Fred Girod, R-Stayton, the leader during the 2021 legislative session, said he was stepping down immediately due to unspecified health concerns. "Republicans have a great opportunity to showcase our ideas...
BEND, OR
Oregon Senate GOP leader steps down abruptly; Tim Knopp takes over

State Sen. Fred Girod (R-Lyons) on Friday voluntarily stepped down as Republican Leader for health reasons. The caucus elected Bend Sen. Tim Knopp as the new Republican leader. The rest of the leadership team remained unchanged. “I want to thank Senator Girod for his leadership over the last year and...
Klobuchar voting rights bill stopped by Senate Republicans

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar's voting rights bill was blocked Wednesday by Senate Republicans, displaying the stark partisan divide on elections legislation that Democrats remain unable to overcome. The push from Klobuchar and other Democrats to set federal standards on voting and elections is playing out as some Republican-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting and elections bill

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill Wednesday, as some on the left call to change the chamber's rules to allow the Democratic Party to unilaterally change federal election law. The vote was 49 to 51. The Democratic bill, known as the Freedom to Vote Act, would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
A petition to Majority Leader Corman, Sen. Dush and the Pa. State Senate Republican Caucus | Opinion

The disinformation task force was formed earlier this year by a group of PA voters to smite disinformation and the rise of authoritarianism in our state. We are a collection of citizens with a range of professional and personal backgrounds, including a professor, a lawyer, a physician, a marketing executive, a businesswoman, a retired teacher and more.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The problem with Republicans calling on Merrick Garland to resign

Congressional Republicans have settled on a new political enemy. His name is Attorney General Merrick Garland. Last week, GOP members of the House Judiciary Committee lashed out at Garland for trying to prevent violence directed at educators, and as The New York Times reported, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee did the same thing yesterday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOP Rep. Tried to Con Cabinet Officials Into Thinking He Was on Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), who was denied a seat on the House’s Jan. 6 Select Committee, appears to be running his own investigation into what happened that day, and has even sent letters to Cabinet agencies requesting the same information being sent to the committee be shared with him. “You are receiving this letter because the House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the events of January 6th may have sent you a request for information,” Banks wrote to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in a letter from September. “The House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy appointed me to serve as the Ranking...
CONGRESS & COURTS

