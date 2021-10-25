CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond police cruiser recovered after chase, crash in Ohio

 6 days ago

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio — A Richmond, Indiana man is now in custody and a stolen police cruiser recovered after a police chase and crash in Ohio.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Richmond officers noticed their police cruiser was missing from the Richmond Square Mall parking lot.

About an hour later, the cruiser was seen driving northbound on I-75 in the Sidney, Ohio area.

The cruiser was seen getting off the interstate, and an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper attempted a traffic stop.

The driver then took off, causing a minor crash, before continuing along State Route 29 through Shelby County, Ohio.

OSHP later found the cruiser crashed into a guardrail near a railroad crossing and witnesses told authorities the man driving the cruiser ran off into a nearby wooded area.

The driver, 32-year-old Mitchell Gard of Richmond, was found and arrested by Ohio authorities.

Patrol officers and investigators with the Richmond Police Department responded to the scene of the crash to process the stolen car and recover it.

According to RPD all police equipment from the stolen cruiser was found.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN
