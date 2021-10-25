Man shot in leg at Union Square station: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police said they are searching for a suspect who shot a male in the leg at the 14th Street- Union Square station Monday afternoon.

"Expect emergency personnel in the area of the 14th St / Union Sq subway station as we investigate a shooting," the NYPD said on Twitter. "If you witnessed this incident or anything suspicious please DM us or call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS."

Further details have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story.