MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

By Chris Halicke
 6 days ago

The 2021 World Series will begin Tuesday night in Houston. Five days after either the Astros or Atlanta Braves are awarded the Commissioner's Trophy, free agency will officially begin.

This winter's class of free agents is considerably deep, and highlighting it will be the crop of shortstops hitting the market. The quintet of Houston's Carlos Correa, Toronto's Marcus Semien, Colorado's Trevor Story, the New York Mets' Javy Báez and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager will catch a number of headlines in the coming weeks, and all five are expected to receive significant paydays.

Since the World Series has not yet concluded, we're kick off this tracker with a list of notable shortstops that will be hitting the market. We are also including any news or rumors that are attached to this list of players. These shortstops are listed in order by their respective bWAR (Baseball Reference's Wins Above Replacement). Each player's seasonal age for the 2022 season will also be in parentheses.

NOTE: Though Marcus Semien played second base for the Blue Jays in 2021, he may be pursued as a shortstop, which is where he played during his days in Oakland. Therefore, we are including him in our shortstop tracker.

The Texas Rangers are committed to spend money this offseason, but the expiring CBA may impact their plans.

19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9Vip_0ccKqFo400
By Chris Halicke

MLB Free Agency Tracker: Shortstops

Keep up with the latest news, rumors and signings of this winter's class of free agent shortstops.

Oct 25, 2021

Rangers History Today: The Fergie Jenkins Trade

The hot stove league got cooking early in the 1973 offseason, and the Texas Rangers nabbed a future Hall of Famer.

Oct 25, 2021

  • Carlos Correa (27, 7.2 bWAR)
  • Marcus Semien (31, 7.1)
  • Trevor Story (29, 4.2)
  • Javier Báez (29, 4.5)
  • Corey Seager (28, 3.7)
  • Andrelton Simmons (32, 1.4)
  • Freddy Galvis (32, 1.0)
  • Andrew Romine (36, -0.2)
  • José Iglesias (32, -0.6)

News and Rumors

  • A source tells SI's InsideTheRangers.com that Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward covets Corey Seager in this year's crop of free agent shortstops. Woodward was the third base coach of the Dodgers for three seasons before becoming the skipper of the Rangers, so his ties to Seager are not surprising.
  • After the Dodgers' loss to the Braves in the National League Championship Series, Seager told The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya that he is "absolutely" interested in a reunion with the Dodgers. A return to L.A. would likely require a positional change since the Dodgers traded for Trea Turner this past season and are reportedly committed to him as their shortstop in 2022.

