Luka Doncic and Trae Young have been brothers since their early days in the league. From competing against one another to establish themselves as one of the top rookies in their first year, to battling it out in Team USA vs Rest of the World during All-Star breaks. Both their marquee players have praised one another on numerous occasions publicly. As the Hawks vs Mavericks ended in the favor of the former team, the duo shared a warm hug to make it one of the highlights of the game.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO