North Port, FL

Brian Laundrie Mistaken for Mom, Not Watched Carefully, Police Admit

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
 6 days ago
"No case is perfect," North Port Police Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said in response to the...

Deadpoo
5d ago

Just looked at pics. Brian’s mother has short dark hair, no beard, not flat chested, has wide hips. It’s likely that she is also shorter too. How could she be mistaken for Brian? The way she wears a baseball cap still has her hair sticking out in back.

Linda Medlock
5d ago

All this makes you wonder who is telling the truth theses day's you just don't know who to belive! Specifically his parents.

Newsweek

