Miles Bridges Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Miles Bridges became the first winner of the NBA Player of the Week in the eastern conference this season. Bridges is only the 13th player in Charlotte Hornets history to earn the award.

The Hornets are off to a hot start so far, starting 3-0. During the week, Bridges averaged 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game through three games. Bridges had two 30+ point games making him one of just five NBA players to do so in the opening week. This also marks the first time that the Hornets have started 3-0 in franchise history.

Bridges scored 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting at Cleveland on Oct. 22, and also added seven rebounds and three steals. Two days later he had 32 points including 21 in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets. He finished 11-for-12 from the free throw line as well as adding nine rebounds and two assists.

Bridges and his Hornets take on the Boston Celtics at home tonight (Oct. 25), as they look to extend their winning streak to four in a row.