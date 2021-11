Welcome to the 1st Annual San Francisco Fashion Festival. This is the first festival combining music and fashion nationwide. Get ready for a night of music, fashion, cocktails, performances and immersive art. Neon Maquerade will be an event you will never forget. From the best house music djs to Project Runway and emerging designers, this will be the first of its kind concept. 10% of the ticket sales will be donated to the Arsenceic Foundation, that helps children fight cancer. The event will be an outdoor | indoor event in the heart of San Francisco’s Union Square district. Let’s Glow.

10 DAYS AGO