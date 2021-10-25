CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Packaging Corp.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) _ Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $250.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Lake...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Snapshot#Packaging Corp#Ap#The Lake Forest#Automated Insights
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets

Comments / 0

Community Policy