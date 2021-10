CLEVELAND -- He sits ponderously, reflectively, somberly staring into the distance, his hands clutching a newspaper. Thomas Jefferson is perched high on a chair, in a gray-green statue on the steps of the old Cuyahoga County Courthouse. Does his sober expression betray a fear that the county will remove his statue, just as New York City recently announced it would do to register its revulsion at Jefferson’s enslavement of African Americans?

