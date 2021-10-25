Batgirl: Brendan Fraser Trends as Fans Celebrate His DC Villain Casting

After years of attempts to bring it to life, the pieces surrounding DC's Batgirl movie are beginning to fall into place, with some casting announcements and even a piece of concept art being unveiled in recent weeks. On Monday, the upcoming HBO Max film got its most unexpected update yet, with confirmation that Brendan Fraser will be playing the film's main villain. Subsequent reports have seemed to indicate that Fraser will be portraying Firefly, the popular Batman villain with a penchant for pyromania. Firefly is a character fans have been hoping to see realized in a live-action movie, and according to a new tweet from The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit, the role almost went to another notable actor. As Kit tweeted on Monday, Sylvester Stallone was offered the part, but "things just didn't work out."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO