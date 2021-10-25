Duarte Mayor Brian Urias found dead at home, cause unclear

First responders who rushed to Duarte Mayor Bryan Urias’ home Sunday afternoon for a medical emergency said they found the mayor unresponsive.

Paramedics disclosed he died there on the scene, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported. He was 40-years-old, according to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune . Initial reports had said Urias was 51.

It’s unclear how Urias died. The mayor took office in December 2020 after serving on the Duarte City Council representing District 6 since November 2018.

A first-generation college graduate, Urias grew up in the San Gabriel Valley and attended Cal State Los Angeles. He was always passionate about politics and worked for elected officials, including Rep. Hilda Solis and Rep. Judy Chu.

“On behalf of the city council and city staff, our condolences and thoughts are with Bryan’s family,” said Duarte interim mayor Margaret Finlay in a statement . “Bryan has a long history of public service in the San Gabriel Valley, and he brought a regional perspective and strong relationships to his role as a community leader. His experience and role in our community will be sadly missed.”

“As a well-known member of our community,” Finlay continued, “It is natural for the public to have questions and concerns, but I ask that we respect the Urias family by giving them privacy and space to grieve.”