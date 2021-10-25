Richmond police chief agrees to stay away from relative she says is being sex trafficked

The Richmond police chief and her husband, a sergeant in the Oakland Police Department , must stay away from an 18-year-old female relative whom they believe is being sex trafficked after the woman alleged the couple threatened her and accused them of domestic violence.

Richmond Police Chief Bisa French and Oakland police Sgt. Lee French agreed to stay away from the woman for two years in a Richmond court hearing on Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and the East Bay Times . The Frenches are on paid leave with their respective departments amid a Vallejo police investigation that the couple threatened the elderly mother of the man who faces charges of pimping the 18-year-old woman in Alameda County.

Contra Costa County Judge Ksenia Tsenin oversaw the agreement, according to the papers, which stipulates the couple can't contact the woman or 34-year-old Oho McNair, who also goes by Joe Goldman. The woman, who filed a restraining order earlier this month, says McNair is her partner. The East Bay Times obtained court records that indicated she was with him when he was arrested on Oct. 11.

McNair pleaded not guilty on Oct. 14 to felony counts of pimping and pandering, according to Alameda County court records. The Chronicle, citing court records, reported he is not allowed to see the 18-year-old.

She is not expected to cooperate with Alameda County prosecutors in the case, according to the East Bay Times.

The woman alleged in court records that the Frenches threatened to kill McNair during a confrontation with her, the paper reported. She claimed they used "police holds" on her, and that the couple said "they were not afraid to lose their jobs."

The Frenches' attorney has denied the claim that the couple threatened McNair’s 72-year-old mother during a Sept. 22 confrontation in her Vallejo home. Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams confirmed on Oct. 15 that the department was investigating officers from Oakland and Richmond over an incident in Vallejo , and the East Bay Times reported on Monday that officers are expected to present evidence to the Solano County District Attorney on the couple’s alleged threats.