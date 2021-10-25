Two people shot in Uptown Dallas; one in critical condition

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in uptown Dallas.

Police say it happened at approximately 10:00 Sunday night. Officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Howell Street.

They say two groups of individuals started arguing, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Officers found one victim, who was not involved in the initial argument, with a gunshot wound to the head. This victim remains in critical condition.

A second victim, who was involved in the disturbance left the scene prior to officers' arrival, was located at nearby hospital. This victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and remains in stable condition.

22-year-old Davion Hill was arrested for the aggravated assault.​

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter