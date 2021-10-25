CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints vs Seahawks pregame live chat: Catch up with latest injuries, more ahead of MNF

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIjmY_0ccKp0gd00

It's been 15 days since the New Orleans Saints last played football, and that long wait has resulted in a few players set to (finally) return from injury -- though not all of them.

Can the Saints battle the Seahawks AND a weather system known as a "bomb cyclone" and snag a victory in Russell Wilson-less Seattle?

Join today's Bud Light ingredients for success pregame live chat with WWL Digital Sports Producer Jeff Nowak . Hitting all the news, notes, inactives, and ask your questions for live answers ahead of the Saints' latest road trip in Week 7.

THE GAME
New Orleans Saints (3-2, 2nd NFC South) at Seattle Seahawks (2-4; 3rd NFC West)
Where : Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
When : 7:15 p.m., Monday, Oct. 25
TV : ESPN
Listen : WWL AM-870; FM-1053

You can follow the stream in the player at the top of the page, or at the embed below. To submit questions, click here to join the show on YouTube , or here to join on Facebook where you can get into the conversation by submitting a comment/question to be answered live.

It's been more than two weeks since the Saints last played a game, so what's changed as they land out in Seattle to face...

Posted by WWL Radio on Monday, October 25, 2021

Comments / 0

