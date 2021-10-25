CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot on train at Union Square subway station in attempted robbery: NYPD

By Corey Crockett
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A man was shot in the leg on a Manhattan subway train Monday afternoon, according to police.

It happened on a crowded rush-hour train at about 4:55 p.m.

Officials said the 42-year-old man was seated riding on a northbound N train when he was approached by another man who was standing, demanding the victim’s cellphone. The suspect had a black gun, police said.

The man apparently didn’t comply in time, according to police, and was shot once by the suspect in his leg.

As the train entered the Union Square subway station, the suspect fled the train and ran into the busy station. He remained at large Monday evening.

A witness followed and alerted officials.

Officers responded from the precinct above the platform on the station’s mezzanine level and applied a tourniquet to the victim.

He was taken to a local hospital and was described as stable.

Union Square services the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains, along with the N, Q, R, W and L trains.

MTA officials condemned the shooting Monday.

“We’re not gonna put up this kind of stuff,” MTA acting chief Janno Lieber said. “The subways are safe statistically, but they also have to feel safe.”

