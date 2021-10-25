Deebo Samuel racks up 100 yards with a score on SNF

The Bears defense didn’t do a particularly good job of stopping Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense on Sunday. Outside of the first series, where the Niners missed a field goal attempt, and the last series, where Garoppolo ended the game with a few kneel downs, San Francisco scored on every single one of their possessions. The Bears defense never forced a punt, and they never created a takeaway. But if there was one play to hone in on as the decisive moment in the game, it would have to be Deebo Samuel’s 83-yard catch and run. Matt Nagy himself said that was the one play he believed changed the game. It set up San Francisco’s first touchdown of the game, which brought the Niners within one point of the Bears.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO