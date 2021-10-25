CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deebo Samuel racks up 100 yards with a score on SNF

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-11 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Colts. Samuel also had a fumble following a 10-yard reception...

SF

Week 7 Conditions Make a Perfect Fantasy Setup for Deebo Samuel vs. Colts

The 49ers come off their bye with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback. He'll be playing through a calf injury, without George Kittle and in possible windy/rainy conditions Sunday night. While the 49ers would surely prefer to protect a less than 100% Jimmy G in poor weather, San Francisco may be forced to pass more than usual while up against DVOA's No. 1 run defense (compared to Indy's 29th ranked pass defense), so he's a fantasy option during a week with a whopping six byes.
49ers News & Rumors: Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jimmy Garoppolo Trade & Rams TRADE For Von Miller

San Francisco 49ers news and rumors are buzzing following the 49ers vs. Bears highlights in which San Francisco was able to break their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 victory. The Kyle Shanahan hot seat chatter has died down, but today’s 49ers news and rumors focus in on the Von Miller trade to the Los Angeles Rams, Brandon Aiyuk being out of the doghouse, Deebo Samuel highlights being off to a historic and extraordinary start to the season and the latest 49ers trade rumors on Jimmy Garoppolo heading into tomorrow’s NFL Trade Deadline. It’s the holiday season and Thanksgiving is right around the corner.
Why Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson may not follow Deebo Samuel

The Chicago Bears have done an excellent job at identifying when Jaylon Johnson should and should not follow certain wide receivers. Johnson knows he has to take on the top man when the team has faced Odell Beckham, Davante Adams, and Mike Evans. However, teams such as the Raiders with multiple threats saw Johnson stick to his side.
49ers practice report: Deebo Samuel absent, Trey Lance returns

DL Dee Ford (concussion) C Alex Mack (not injury related – resting player) T Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) There aren’t any real surprises on this group save for Samuel who didn’t appear to have any injury problems coming out of Sunday night’s game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic about the team’s leading receiver returning for the game in Chicago, but an early absence isn’t a good start. Hurst and Kinlaw could both be dealing with significant injuries, and Tartt is set to miss a few weeks because of a knee bruise. Williams remains day-to-day thanks to an ankle sprain. If neither Ford nor Al-Shaair clear concussion protocol the 49ers could find themselves dangerously thin in the front seven Sunday.
49ers continue to wait on Trent Williams, but Deebo Samuel returns

As the 49ers prepare to face the Chicago Bears in a must-win meeting, the list of injuries for both teams to manage is substantial. After a calf injury kept Deebo Samuel out of practice on Wednesday, he returned to the field on Thursday. Trey Lance remained involved and showed no ill signs of the knee sprains which have kept him sidelined since his debut. He was limited on Wednesday.
Deebo Samuel passes 49ers legend Jerry Rice with this receiving stat

759 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel is having a fantastic season. He's having another impressive game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. As of this post, Samuel has 171 receiving yards on six receptions. That puts him at 819 receiving yards through seven games this season, passing a record by 49ers legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Kadarius Toney, Deebo Samuel, Rob Gronkowski, more impacting Week 8 start-or-sit decisions

Kadarius Toney, Deebo Samuel, Rob Gronkowski, Sterling Shepard, Kenny Golladay, and T.Y. Hilton look to be heading toward carrying "questionable" tags into Week 8. The Giants' group of pass-catchers have affected start 'em, sit 'em calls seemingly all year, and Gronkowski and Hilton have been no strangers to the injury report, too. Samuel was a surprising name on the injury report, as there was no indication he got banged up last Sunday night. We have the latest injury updates ahead of your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Watch: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s 83-yard burst to set up touchdown vs. Bears

The 49ers’ offense has struggled over the last five quarters to put the ball in the end zone. But with one burst Sunday morning in Chicago, Deebo Samuel put his team on the doorstep of tying the game. On third-and-20 during the Niners’ first possession of the second half, Samuel...
With one big play, 49ers' Deebo Samuel flipped the game's momentum

CHICAGO — The 49ers were flat. Treading water. Trailing at halftime to the Bears, 13-9, they gave up a long Chicago drive to start the second half and got even further behind. And Deebo Samuel gave it to them. “He really gave us a spark,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said. “That...
What went wrong for defense on 83-yard Deebo Samuel screen

The Bears defense didn’t do a particularly good job of stopping Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers offense on Sunday. Outside of the first series, where the Niners missed a field goal attempt, and the last series, where Garoppolo ended the game with a few kneel downs, San Francisco scored on every single one of their possessions. The Bears defense never forced a punt, and they never created a takeaway. But if there was one play to hone in on as the decisive moment in the game, it would have to be Deebo Samuel’s 83-yard catch and run. Matt Nagy himself said that was the one play he believed changed the game. It set up San Francisco’s first touchdown of the game, which brought the Niners within one point of the Bears.
Deebo Samuel has huge game on Sunday, passes Jerry Rice on key franchise mark

Deebo Samuel had a huge play on Sunday in the San Francisco 49ers’ 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears, as he nearly scored on a play that ultimately went 83 yards. But in the end, the former South Carolina star had 6 catches for 171 yards on 9 targets to lead the 49ers. That gives him 819 yards on the season, and the most receiving yards for a San Francisco player in the first 7 games of the season in franchise history.
Deebo made 'incredible YAC' history with 83-yard catch

Deebo Samuel's season so far has been nothing short of incredible. The advanced metrics agree, too. On his 83-yard catch Sunday in the 49ers' 33-22 win over the Chicago Bears, his yards after catch above expected was 87 yards. According to Next Gen Stats, that's the most "incredible YAC" on any catch since the NFL started tracking it in 2017.
