SAN ANGELO, Texas — At approximately 1 p.m. Monday, a small fire in the basement of Shannon Clinic Beauregard forced the building to be evacuated. "There was a small electrical fire in the basement of Shannon Clinic Beauregard," Shannon Administrative Director of Marketing Lyndy Stone stated in an email to Fox West Texas. "Patients were quickly evacuated and no one was injured. Firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire."

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO