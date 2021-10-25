CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Shoppers Say These $15 Aviator Sunnies Are Wow-Worthy

By Bernadette Deron
 6 days ago
Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses Amazon

The right pair of sunglasses can truly make or break an outfit and transform you into the Hollywood version of yourself! In our humble experience, larger shades tend to nail that diva effect — but best of all, you don’t have to spend a ton of money on designer frames to feel like a boss.

In fact, we found sunnies on Amazon from Gtand that cost just $15 but look like a luxury pair. Shoppers are super impressed with the quality of these shades, and all they have to say is “wow”!

Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses Amazon

These aviator sunglasses are not your typical pair thanks to a few key details, namely their square shape. Traditionally, aviators have a rounded bottom, but we simply adore this different take on the style. This shape also allows the sunglasses to have larger lenses, which inherently gives them a more dramatic feel.

The lenses also have a gradient effect that’s darker at the top and fades into a clear color at the bottom. You can currently score them in a slew of shades ranging from different blue hues, to browns, blacks and greys.

Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses Amazon

Shoppers claim that these shades “look and feel expensive,” and are immediately impressive right out of the box. Even before you see the sunglasses, you’ll be greeted by elaborate packaging that makes the sunnies feel that much more special!

Inside of the branded box, you’ll uncover a sleek black sunglass case to house and protect them on the go. They also come with a cleaning cloth, a mini screwdriver as well as replacement nose pads! Quite frankly, you usually don’t get as many extras with a pair of $15 sunglasses — so these shades really take it over the top. With the holidays just around the corner, we think these bad boys could be a great inexpensive gift idea that no one will guess cost just under $20!

See it: Get the Gtand Trendy Square Aviator Gradient Sunglasses for just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Gtand and shop all of the women’s accessories available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

