21 Glamorous Emerald-Cut Engagement Rings

Fact: Engagement rings don't always have to include diamonds. While a diamond is a common choice for a center stone, it's hardly your only option. If you're looking for something completely unique (either for yourself or your S.O.), a colored gemstone might be the right pick. After all, your engagement ring should be a piece of jewelry that embodies your personal style—especially because you'll wear it every day for the rest of your life. "Most people immediately think of a diamond for the center stone of an engagement ring because that's what they have always known or seen," explains jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, noting that your engagement ring design is a good opportunity to show off your favorite hues. "Mixing color into your jewelry wardrobe is the perfect way to express your personality and add a pop of fun."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO