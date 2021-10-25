CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

21 Glamorous Emerald-Cut Engagement Rings

By Sharon Brandwein Sharon Brandwein
theknot.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Emerald cut engagement rings are all about timeless glamour. From the stars of old Hollywood like Elizabeth Taylor to modern-day celebrities like Beyonce and...

www.theknot.com

Comments / 0

Related
theknot.com

23 Beautiful Flower Engagement Rings

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. You don't have to be a garden enthusiast to enjoy the beauty of flower engagement rings. These whimsical designs are made for to-be-weds looking for bling that's both unexpected and ultra-romantic. And thanks to their ongoing popularity, there's a flower engagement ring for every style and budget. A significant number of A-list celebrities like Kate Middleton, Nikki Reed, Eva Longoria, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have also embraced the trend.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Oval Engagement Rings Are Trending—Why?

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney Kardashian, he did so with an estimated 12 carat elongated oval sparkler by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. The reality star is just the latest to rock the celebrity cut du jour: oval engagement rings grace the famous fingers of Ariana Grande, Hailey Bieber, Serena Williams, and Blake Lively. (Just to name a few.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hello Magazine

9 sustainable and ethical engagement rings that are perfect for eco brides

If you're shopping for an engagement ring, you may take inspiration from the likes of the Duchess of Sussex and Bindi Irwin – we don't just mean by choosing their ring styles, but also opting for ethically sourced metals and gems. What makes an engagement ring ethical?. Ethical engagement rings...
ENVIRONMENT
Business Insider

Where to buy engagement rings online in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Buying an engagement ring online may seem tricky, but there are major benefits to shopping this way. It's typically cheaper to buy your ring online, and at-home try-on kits make the process seamless. Ahead, we round up the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Amal Clooney
natureworldnews.com

5 Best Metals for Wedding and Engagement Rings

Are you finally ready to pop the big question or say your vows? Before you do, it is vital to find the perfect engagement or wedding ring that will symbolize the beauty of your love and relationship. Below, we look at the five best metals for wedding and engagement rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Just In: Monique Lhuillier Launches an Engagement Ring Collection

Few designers understand the art of refined glamour quite like Monique Lhuillier. Over the last twenty-five years, her show-stopping gowns have created some of the most memorable red-carpet and bridal moments in recent history. But now, after brining her romantic and eternally chic touch to shoes, bags, intimates, homewares, and a new coffee table book, Lhuillier is setting her sights on forever with the launch of an exclusive bridal collection with KAY Jewelers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theknot.com

22 Stunning Petite Dresses for Wedding Guests (That Will Actually Fit)

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. As petite ladies know, shopping isn't always easy. It's common to fall in love with a piece on the rack, only to find that those jeans are several inches too long, or that tea-length skirt is more like a maxi. If you're on the hunt for a petite wedding guest dress that won't make you feel like you're swimming in fabric (or cost hundreds in alterations), the challenge can be real.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
mediapost.com

With Vera Wang, Zales Launches Try-At-Home Engagement Rings

In what sounds like it could be the inspiration for a great jewel heist movie, Zales is taking its partnership with Vera Wang into consumers’ living rooms. It's offering an innovative mobile engagement ring customization experience, sending mockups of the sparklers anywhere in the U.S. Zales, owned by Signet Jewelers,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond Ring#Engagement Rings#Glam#Emerald Gemstones#4c
cincinnatimagazine.com

Accessible, Custom Engagement Rings Are a 20-Question Quiz Away

The word custom is often synonymous with expensive and out of reach. But Frank Darling is breaking down barriers that exist in fine jewelry shopping to offer custom options at affordable prices and with ethical practices at the forefront of their business. And it starts with engagement rings!. Customer Austin...
APPAREL
theknot.com

A Guide to the Most Popular Colored Gemstones

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Fact: Engagement rings don't always have to include diamonds. While a diamond is a common choice for a center stone, it's hardly your only option. If you're looking for something completely unique (either for yourself or your S.O.), a colored gemstone might be the right pick. After all, your engagement ring should be a piece of jewelry that embodies your personal style—especially because you'll wear it every day for the rest of your life. "Most people immediately think of a diamond for the center stone of an engagement ring because that's what they have always known or seen," explains jeweler Stephanie Gottlieb, noting that your engagement ring design is a good opportunity to show off your favorite hues. "Mixing color into your jewelry wardrobe is the perfect way to express your personality and add a pop of fun."
BEAUTY & FASHION
theknot.com

20 Wedding Dress Garment Bags Every Bride Needs

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Finding the perfect wedding dress is a big feat—transporting it to your wedding venue in one piece is another. After you've spent so much time and money on your wedding day look, it's important to keep it in perfect condition. You don't want to have to worry about your attire wrinkling, tearing or losing embellishments while in transit to your venue. A high-quality garment bag will protect your attire from inclement weather, accidental spills, sharp edges and anything else that could potentially ruin your dress before you wear it down the aisle. We rounded up some of the best garment bags out there—from water-resistant bags and heavy-duty carriers to travel-friendly folding designs and styles that come with hangers—there's something for every style of dress (and bride!).
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HollywoodLife

Travis Barker Helped Create Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Flawless’ Engagement Ring, Jeweler Says

Kourtney Kardashian’s stunning engagement ring was designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who said that she had help from the soon-to-be groom!. Travis Barker, 45, didn’t just buy the ring that he placed on Kourtney Kardashian‘s finger when he proposed on Oct. 17 — he also helped designed it! Celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz told People that the Blink-182 rocker was very involved in the makings of the “flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone” that he gave Kourtney, 42, when he asked for her hand in marriage. “I worked on it with Travis and he was a really big part of it,” said Lorraine. “He was really hands-on in the whole making of it. It’s gorgeous and they’re happy,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
Nintendo Enthusiast

U-Treasure’s Pikachu engagement ring comes in a Master Ball case

Japanese Jewelry Outlet U-Treasure just unveiled a shiny new option for Pokémon fans looking to get engaged: a “Pikachu Solitaire” ring. The ring’s central jewel is guarded by two Pikachu, one male and one female, facing the ring from either side. As shown in the picture above, the ring additionally appears to come in a Master Ball case. Delightful.
BEAUTY & FASHION
marthastewart.com

Do You Collect Vinyl Records? Here Are Five Albums That Our Expert Says Are Among the Most Rare and Valuable

Despite how convenient digital albums and music streaming services are, there's something undeniably special about vinyl records. And though they were once considered old-fashioned, records are now making a comeback, with current artists releasing their brand-new albums as vinyls in addition to digital mediums. That doesn't change the value of some vintage records, though. In fact, there are a number of older vinyls that now sell for staggering prices; knowing the value of certain records makes searching for them almost like a treasure hunt for music aficionados. From rock to hip hop, here are a few of the most valuable records out there—a few of which may surprise you.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy