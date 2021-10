Testimony has wrapped up today in the murder trial of three white former Georgia sheriff’s deputies in the 2017 stun gun death of Eurie Martin, a Black man. Throughout, attorneys for the deputies have claimed the use of stun guns against the 58-year-old Martin was justified because he physically threatened them. But that threat does not appear on the almost hourlong video of the encounter, captured from multiple cameras. The only evidence of that so far has been the claims of the deputies themselves.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO