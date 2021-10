A man in Texas is dead after a shootout with police in Austin stemming from the city’s efforts to trim an overgrown lawn. It all started with a nuisance abatement effort on Wednesday morning, and ended hours later when the man, armed with multiple weapons, came out of the garage as the house burned down around him, authorities said. At 9:15 a.m. that day, Austin police, along with code enforcement officers, served a search warrant at the house for a nuisance abatement related to the overgrown lawns in both the front and back of the house.

