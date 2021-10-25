CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleHulu’s known to produce some pretty great comedies. From Pen15 to Ramy to Reservation Dogs, the streaming service has a solid lineup of shows that’ll leave you laughing out loud. But undoubtedly, their biggest current comedy hit is the recently released series Only Murders in the Building. The show broke records...

99.9 The Point

Whatever Happened to Thora Birch from ‘Hocus Pocus’?

"I smell children!" Seeing as it's officially spooky season, it's time to bust out your perennial Halloween traditions and watch Hocus Pocus for the umpteenth time. Yes, you know all the words to "I Put a Spell on You." Yes, you know which Sanderson sister you are. And yes, of course you can't wait for the sequel to be released on Disney+. But do you know what happened to the Disney classic's youngest breakout star?
Selena Gomez
Steve Martin
Selena
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
Elite Daily

Chloe Bailey Paid Tribute To An Unexpected Angelina Jolie Character For Halloween

Chloe Bailey usually lights up the stage with her music both as a solo act and as half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, but it looks like the singer is channeling something a little different for Halloween. The musician turned out a surprising look as a throwback sea creature, and definitely took it up a notch. You’ll want to see Chloe Bailey’s Angelina Jolie Shark Tale Halloween costume to believe it, because she seamlessly pulls it off.
Yardbarker

Watch the trailer for 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses'

"This is the night you've been waiting for," Mirren teases in the 70-second clip. The 76-year-old Triple Crown-winning actress goes on to explain that Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw will be represented by fans who compete in head-to-head trivia matchups "about all things Potter." The first episode, airing Nov. 28,...
E! Online

Why Will Ferrell Turned Down $29 Million Offer to Star in Elf Sequel

Watch: "Elf" Brings Xmas Cheer 16 Years Later: E! News Rewind. Will Ferrell's recollection about the Elf sequel that never quite happened is unlikely to make fans joyfully sing loud for all to hear. During a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter's comedy issue, the 54-year-old actor discussed his decision...
Crimson White Online

Culture Pick | Comedy veterans take on murder mystery in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

A hidden gem in Hulu’s catalog is the new TV show “Only Murders in the Building.” This bingeworthy series takes the classic whodunit elements you know and love — wealthy suspects, cryptic messages, red herrings — and blends them into a delightful comedy featuring a star-studded cast that will keep you up all night unraveling the mystery.
Elite Daily

TikTok May Have Spotted Selena Gomez’s Reflection On Chris Evans’ Piano

All right, all right. Deep breaths, everyone. Are you ready for the wildest piano-related gossip you’ve ever heard? Of course you are. Fans think they spotted Selena Gomez’s reflection on Chris Evans’ piano in the actor’s recent Instagram Story, and TikTok (well, the internet at large, really) is losing its collective mind. Let’s review the facts.
Richmond.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short headed to Richmond on Friday, chat about 'Only Murders in the Building' and the secret of their comedy friendship

Legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are headed to Richmond this Friday for their live show “The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment.”. It’s been a busy fall for the septuagenarians, which is hard to believe in itself if you’ve watched their 2018 Netflix special “An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life” where they deliver jokes rapid fire, often at each other’s expense.
PopSugar

21 Shows to Fill the Arconia-Size Hole in Your Heart After Only Murders in the Building Ends

The first season of Hulu's hit mystery series Only Murders in the Building is officially coming to a close, and fans finally know who killed Tim Kono. The unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez gives the show its perfect mix of zany and spiky energy, and their intergenerational dynamic allows the series to tell a touching story about the need for human connection. Add in the central mystery's genuinely shocking twists and turns, and bold creative moves like the silent episode, and you have the recipe for an unforgettable first season. The only downside: Mabel, Charles, and Oliver's search for Tim Kono's killer was much too short. So to fill the Arconia-sized hole in our hearts until the series returns for season two, we have assembled a selection of shows like Only Murders in the Building. Granted, there's no singular show that embodies everything that makes Only Murders in the Building so special, but these shows, which range from cozy mysteries to comedies about starting over, all have plenty in common with the wit and mystery you've come to expect from Only Murders. Find your next favorite show ahead!
TheWrap

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Showrunner on Season 1’s Bloody Cliffhanger, ‘Loose Ends’ to Be Tied in Season 2

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”) Hulu’s true-crime-obsessed comedy “Only Murders in the Building” closed its first season Tuesday with the resolution to one murder mystery and the launch of a whole new investigation — into the show’s protagonists themselves.
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building excelled at tackling the thorny ethics of true-crime podcasts

The Hulu mystery series isn't the first to poke fun at the true-crime podcasting craze. American Vandal and Saturday Night Live have done it before. "But Only Murders in the Building is more a dramedy than it is a comedy," says Eliana Dockterman. "And to its credit, the show is deeply interested in the inner lives of its many side characters, from a jaded police detective to the deaf son of the podcast’s key advertiser. By treating its characters (and suspects) with such respect, the show seems more willing than its predecessors to wrestle with the thorny ethical conundrums of true-crime podcasting." Dockterman adds: "The true strength of the show is elucidating the ethical complications of true-crime podcasting. Many a podcaster has been accused of over-sympathizing with whatever accused person they are trying to vindicate. Only Murders exaggerates the connections between reporter and subject. The podcast creators literally live in the building where the murder took place, after all. They literally share the elevator with their prime suspects. And multiple characters become romantically entangled with possible suspects. Still, by giving its protagonists personal investment in the case, Only Murders gently nods toward how difficult it is for a reporter to remain objective when embedded in a story. In real life, podcasters sometimes overly romanticize their subjects: To make the listener care about the crime, the creators need to compel the listener to care about the victim. Only Murders challenges that practice, too."
Thrillist

Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' Closes Out Its First Season With Another Mystery

This post contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 1. The case of who killed Tim Kono is closed. Only Murders in the Building—the delightful ugly sweater of a Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez—closes out its first season by solving its central mystery. The culprit in the death of the annoying young businessman who pissed off everyone in the fancy Upper West Side co-op The Arconia is the bassoonist Jan, the new girlfriend of Steve Martin's Charles-Haden Savage, whose love of instrument puns was, frankly, always suspect. She's not just a nice, lonely symphony member. She's a murderous psychopath. Isn't that always the case?
