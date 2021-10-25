HEROES OF MIGHT AND MAGIC III Is Getting A Board Game

Many Dungeons & Dragons adventures and campaigns have been headed to the Feywild recently. You can help flesh out your adventures with the help of Fae, Fi, Fo, Fum from Brittney Hay, Basil Wright, Cameron Day, Jacky Leung, and StickyHunter which comes with 23 Feywild-inspired magical items, 30+ NPCs for you to use, and two new Ancestries to use for your characters: Lunatropos and Pump-kin. Now, all of these have been designed for Feywild adventures, but that doesn’t meant hat you can’t bring them to other settings with a little creativity. The NPCs are so detailed that it’ll be hard to not include them in your game. For example, Cheshire the Owlbear is a bard that is good at diffusing tense situations and can be a great ally, but if you cross him, he’s going to be a force to reckon with.

