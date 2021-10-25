Man arrested after exposing himself at park while kids play, police say

Man arrested after exposing himself at park while kids play Man arrested after exposing himself at park while kids play (whbq)

Memphis, Tenn — A man is behind bars after exposing himself at a park where children were playing after school, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at McFarland Park and Community Center right next door to Evans Elementary after school.

A woman told police she was at the park walking with her nephews after school when she saw a man sitting on a bench with his private part exposed.

According to an affidavit, the woman said the man was masturbating while watching kids play at the park.

When the woman confronted the man he started running to his car and left the scene, police said.

Police tracked the car’s license plate which was registered to Korey Thomas.

Police presented the woman with a photo lineup of 6 people and she identified Thomas as the person.

Thomas was charged with indecent exposure.

