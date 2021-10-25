Many Illinoisans comfortable with traveling this holiday season: AAA

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — With COVID-19 appearing to wane, AAA reports that people are interested in traveling over the upcoming holiday season.

The auto club released some research data Monday ahead of its annual Thanksgiving Travel Forecast, expected Nov. 9.

A major finding of its survey: Thirty-nine percent of Illinoisans plan to take a vacation of 3 days or more during the 2021 holiday season. Nine percent of respondents said they hadn’t decided.

Meantime, 44% of Illinoisans said they were staying home for fear of contracting or spreading the novel coronavirus.

Most Illinoisans who said they are fully or partially vaccinated indicated they are confident the vaccine will protect them from contracting COVID-19 while traveling.

AAA said residents who are inclined to travel should nail down their plans quickly, given that demand is rising.

“Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season,” Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group, said in a news release. “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”

Travel insurance for flights also may be a good idea, she advised.