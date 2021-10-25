Business Spotlight: Buy the Bushel

Paige Fryzelka, 28, owns the Health Hut, located on Main Street in downtown Midland, next door to Tri-Star Bank. Her employees are Ginger Millard, who handles merchandising, and Linda Lee, who’s responsible for social media posts and beautification of the store. The Health Hut sells vitamins, supplements, bulk foods, hypoallergenic foods, bulk herbs and hypoallergenic health and beauty products. Fryzelka said, “We’re trying to improve people’s lives, primarily through nutrition.” Fryzelka lives in Midland. She was renting from and living with her sister and brother-in-law in Sanford but their home was heavily damaged in the disaster last year. They’re not sure yet if they’ll be able to move back. Fryzelka’s a graduate of H.H. Dow High School and earned an associate’s degree in small business management from Delta College.

