Survey Shows Broad Public Support For Worker Strikes

By Dave Jamieson
HuffingtonPost
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorkers at companies like Kellogg’s, Nabisco and John Deere have hit the picket lines in recent weeks hoping to get a better deal from their employers. A new survey suggests the public by and large supports them. The AFL-CIO labor federation commissioned the progressive pollster Data for Progress to...

KWQC

Business owners show support for John Deere employees on strike

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday marked four days since John Deere employees walked out of work to join the picket line. The strike started Thursday after the tractor company and UAW couldn’t reach a contract agreement. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union said it wanted a fair wage for employees, health care, and retirement health care. The Local 238 Teamsters out of Cedar Rapids also joined the fight.
WATERLOO, IA
theintelligencer.com

Survey shows percentage of workers who quit over vaccination policies

The COVID-19 vaccine has been met with mixed emotions. Some have doubts, others want it immediately. Some of the public outcry over the vaccine has come from employees who either have to get the shots to keep their jobs or face the consequences of their decision not to get it. Many companies have required their workers to be vaccinated or provide a negative test, or be vaccinated all together with negative tests not being accepted.
HEALTH
Michigan Advance

As Kellogg strike stretches past 3 weeks, workers say they’ve noted lack of GOP lawmaker support

On a chilly October afternoon in Battle Creek, also known as the “cereal capital of the world,” a large crowd of union workers and supporters gathered Wednesday across from the Kellogg headquarters to show solidarity with strikers as they’ve spent more than three weeks on the picket line. National labor leaders and union members from […] The post As Kellogg strike stretches past 3 weeks, workers say they’ve noted lack of GOP lawmaker support appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LABOR ISSUES
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI
thesamohi.com

Student survey shows little Samo support for Newsom recall

It has been a leading news story since the effort began in mid 2020; would Gavin Newsom be recalled or not? On Sept. 14, California got its answer. Over 60 percent of California residents voted to keep Newsom in office, while just under 40 percent voted to replace Newsom with a new candidate.
SANTA MONICA, CA
hngn.com

Almost All Employees in New York City Protest Outside Mayor's Residence as Vaccine Mandate Deadline Nears

As the COVID-19 vaccine deadline approaches, New York Municipal firemen and other city employees protested outside the mayor's mansion on Thursday. In a recently published article in MSN News, Police officers, sanitation workers, and firemen, for example, have until 5 p.m. Friday to show confirmation of obtaining at least one dose of vaccination. This is as the City Mayor continues to reinforce the vaccine mandate among his employees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside Higher Ed

Survey: Professors and the Public Good

A new survey of Americans about the arts, by the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, returned some interesting findings about professors. Asked how much they thought workers in various professions contribute to the general good of society, respondents rated professors significantly below doctors, lawyers and teachers, roughly even with retail workers and above elected officials and athletes. About 78 percent of respondents said that professors contribute some or a lot to the general good (just 40 percent said “a lot”). Women were more likely to think professors contribute to the general good than were men, at 82 percent and 73 percent, respectively. Eighty-three percent of college graduates thought this. Read more about the survey here.
RETAIL
republicmonews.com

Survey Shows 73% of Workers Consider Quitting Their Jobs; Here’s Why

The financial struggles and unemployment during the COVID-19 outbreak would leave many to think having a job is a privilege to be kept. Although a lot of Americans still remained in their careers, it would seem the employed individuals would willingly do anything to keep it. However, it appears that most Americans are dissatisfied with their jobs and are making plans to leave them, Nasdaq Markets reported.
ECONOMY
wfyi.org

Care packages show support of night shift healthcare workers

Nearly 2,500 nurses and healthcare workers across Indiana who work the night shift will receive care packages from WGU Indiana in recognition of their hard work. State director of the prelicensure nursing program at WGU, Lisa Eagans, said the care packages will be assembled this week and delivered Nov. 7 to partner hospitals. That’s when the clocks roll back for Daylight Saving Time and workers on the night shift work an extra hour.
HEALTH SERVICES

