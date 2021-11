Internal NYPD data on vaccination rates includes arresting figures: some city neighborhoods are patrolled by a workforce that is nearly 50% unvaccinated. The 68th Precinct in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn has the most unvaccinated cops — a hefty 48% — of any precinct in the city, according to the data obtained by the Daily News. The alarming figures, which were current as of Monday, highlight the challenge facing the NYPD ahead of Mayor de Blasio’s vaccine mandate for all city employees. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday for cops to show proof of one dose of the vaccine.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO