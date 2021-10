NORTHAMPTON — A Northampton man was sentenced Friday to probation and loss of his license in connection with the 2020 death of motorcyclist David Foster. Thomas Hanley, 78, was found guilty in Northampton District Court of negligent operation of a motor vehicle after he admitted his pickup truck crossed over the double line on Route 66 in Westhampton on Oct. 22, 2020, and into the path of Foster’s motorcycle.

