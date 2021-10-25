CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Astros' Lance McCullers Jr. to miss World Series vs. Braves

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCOlY_0ccKgf3u00
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will enter Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves knowing they will be without a key right-hander available for the rotation or out of the bullpen.

Per The Athletic, Lance McCullers Jr. confirmed Monday that he won't pitch in the World Series because of the forearm injury he suffered during the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox back on Oct. 12. The news had been expected, as McCullers was unable to pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the AL Championship Series and hadn't been cleared to begin even throwing exercises.

The 28-year-old likely needs somewhere between three to five additional weeks of rest. During the regular season, McCullers went 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA across 162.1 innings of work.

"We remained hopeful, we tried to push it as far as we could but just couldn’t make it back to throwing," McCullers explained about his recovery. It's believed he'll be good to go for the start of spring training early next year.

Lefty Framber Valdez is on track to start Game 1 for Houston on Tuesday night.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Yankees likely out on one shortstop target as they aim bigger

The New York Yankees will have their hands full this off-season trying to find a long-term solution at shortstop. The likely move for them is finding a player who can hold over shortstop for the next two years while they wait for Anthony Volpe to reach the MLB level. However,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Mets request permission for interview with Red Sox executive Raquel Ferreira

The search continues for the New York Mets as they look to build a new front office structure. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have requested permission to speak with Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira, presumably about the team's openings at general manager and president of baseball operations. New York also wishes to talk to Minnesota Twins assistant general manager Daniel Adler and Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Jeff Kingston, although Martino adds Kingston is staying with the Dodgers.
MLB
papercitymag.com

Jose Altuve Enjoys a Quiet Moment With His Wife After Shutting Up the Mouthy White Sox — Inside a Sweet, Subdued Astros Celebration

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Lance Mccullers Jr.
Yardbarker

Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. still not throwing, likely done for the season

The Houston Astros are well-positioned to return to the World Series. However, if they get there, they’ll likely have to take care of business without their ace. Lance McCullers Jr., who has not pitched in the ALCS due to forearm discomfort, is still not throwing, according to manager Dusty Baker. That likely means he won’t be ready for the World Series if the Astros advance.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros righty Lance McCullers Jr. still not throwing, potential postseason return in doubt

The Astros are one win from returning to the World Series, but if they advance, it looks increasingly possible that they’ll do so without the benefit of top starter Lance McCullers Jr. Manager Dusty Baker announced to reporters today that there’s no change with McCullers, who was ruled out for the ALCS, via USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. The right-hander has not yet resumed throwing, which does not bode well for his World Series availability.
MLB
FanSided

Braves under fire for Game 6 national anthem singer

The Braves are doing anything but sticking to sports with their Game 6 National Anthem singer. Travis Tritt has made his COVID-19 vaccine stance very clear. Tritt is against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, so much so that he’s canceled dates on his own music tour for it. As a lifelong Braves fan and native of nearby Marietta, Georgia, Tritt was an easy choice for national anthem signer based on pure musical talent alone.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#The Houston Astros#The Chicago White Sox#The Boston Red Sox#Era
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
FanSided

Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis Cardinals is inevitable

It is time for the prodigal son to return home to the St. Louis Cardinals. After a decade away from the franchise, Albert Pujols is set to enter free agency once again. Unlike last time, his market will not be nearly as robust, as it is clear that he is ending the end of the road. In fact, it is uncertain as to whether or not he would even want to play in 2022, although his respectable performance with the Dodgers would indicate that he may have a bit left in the tank.
MLB
The Spun

Anthony Rizzo Reportedly Has 1 Free Agency Preference

When the New York Yankees acquired Anthony Rizzo at the trade deadline this past summer, they did so knowing he might not be around next year. Rizzo was in the final year of his contract when the Yankees shipped off a pair of young prospects to bring him over from the Chicago Cubs. After the deal, Rizzo helped New York secure a Wild Card spot and homered in the Yankees’ Wild Card game loss to the Boston Red Sox.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

23K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy