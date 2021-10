Retail regular unleaded and diesel saw price increases over the past week as did natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the cost of a gallon of regular unleaded rose $.03 to an average of $3.17 across the state. This is $1.15 higher than this time last year, with an increase that is matched on the national level for a new average there of $3.39 per gallon. Retail diesel also went up $.03 to $3.44, which is $1.27 higher than one year ago but $.18 lower than the national average of $3.62 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol remained steady and is currently priced at $2.21. Two of three home heating fuel prices remained steady with propane at an Iowa average of $2.01 per gallon and home heating oil at $3.04. Natural gas took a significant jump, however, rising by $.87 to a new cost of $5.95 per MMBtu.

