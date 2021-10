We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Who else remembers childhood advent calendars filled with a tiny piece of chocolate each day? Or you may have had an annual countdown calendar like my family that included no treat at all — gasp! These days, advent calendars have become a curated, luxurious treat to yourself during the holiday season because you get a gift every day. Ring in the most wonderful time of the year with the Bonne Maman advent calendar that always sells out or pick up one of the coveted Aldi’s advent calendars that carry wine and Belgian chocolates.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO