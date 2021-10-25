CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live rounds look similar to 'blank rounds' used on movie sets

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany who work on film sets are outraged at...

www.fox5atlanta.com

HuffingtonPost

'Rust' Armorer Has 'No Idea' Where Live Rounds On Movie Set Came From: Lawyers

The crew member in charge of firearm safety for the film “Rust” said she has “no idea” where live rounds found on the movie set came from, her lawyers said Thursday, a week after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Attorneys for armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed said she was “devastated...
MOVIES
/Film

Official Warrant Reveals Alec Baldwin Was Unknowingly Handed A Weapon With Live Rounds On The Set Of Rust

New information has come out about the heartbreaking fatal shooting that occurred during the production of an indie Western titled "Rust." According to a Santa Fe court document (via The Hollywood Reporter), an assistant director unknowingly handed the film's star and co-producer, Alec Baldwin, a gun with live rounds in the chamber. It's still unclear if the gun was fired during a take or rehearsal, but when it was fired, the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was struck and killed, and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was injured. Hutchins died from her injury and Souza is recovering.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Alec Baldwin
Fox News

Dean Cain: Live rounds should be nowhere near a movie set

MOVIES
My Clallam County

Through her attorneys, 'Rust' armorer claims she has “no idea” how live rounds got onto film set; claims media “slander”

Through her legal representation, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer on the set of Rust, on which Alec Baldwin accidentally fatally shot camerawoman Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, is now speaking out. Authorities say the pistol that Baldwin aimed at the camerawoman contained a live round; the actor told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
