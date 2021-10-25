Live rounds look similar to 'blank rounds' used on movie sets

New information has come out about the heartbreaking fatal shooting that occurred during the production of an indie Western titled "Rust." According to a Santa Fe court document (via The Hollywood Reporter), an assistant director unknowingly handed the film's star and co-producer, Alec Baldwin, a gun with live rounds in the chamber. It's still unclear if the gun was fired during a take or rehearsal, but when it was fired, the film's cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was struck and killed, and director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was injured. Hutchins died from her injury and Souza is recovering.

