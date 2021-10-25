CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Facebook employee says company has known about disinformation problem for years

By Rachel Martin
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
Facebook is on the defensive after a whistleblower leaked thousands of documents showing how the company failed to control the spread of false information and lies about the 2020 election. In an internal report, Facebook staff concluded that the company "helped incite the Capitol Insurrection." Leaked documents show how...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

