Public Safety

A man spent $57,789 in coronavirus relief aid on a Pokemon card, the feds say

By Joe Hernandez
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 6 days ago
A Georgia man lied in his application for federal coronavirus relief aid and then used the majority of the money he obtained to buy a Pokemon card, federal prosecutors say. The charges allege that Vinath Oudomsine made false...

Nintendo Life

A US Business Owner Allegedly Spent $57,789 Of Covid Relief Money On A Pokémon Card

We've seen plenty of reports and evidence over the last few years to show us that the market of rare Pokémon cards has been getting increasingly volatile, with the collectibles becoming - in some cases - highly valued and speculative investments. Now there's a rather extraordinary report of a small business owner allegedly defrauding a coronavirus relief fund in order to invest in a card.
CREDITS & LOANS
TheWrap

No, You Can’t Use Federal COVID Relief Loan to Buy a Lamborghini or $57,000 Pokemon Card

Several people are learning the hard way that you aren’t actually allowed to spend COVID small business stimulus money on collectables or luxury items. The justice department has released details about several people charged with misusing those funds. Instead of supporting their sinking businesses, some individuals purchased high priced sports cars, visits to strip clubs and even a single prized Pokémon card. The good news: They all got caught.
SMALL BUSINESS
State
Georgia State
850wftl.com

Man used COVID loan to buy rare Pokemon card

A Georgia man is now facing criminal charges after he allegedly used a COVID relief loan to buy a rare Pokémon card. Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia was arrested after authorities found that he spent $57,789 of a relief business loan on the card. Federal prosecutors say Oudomsine applied for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nichegamer.com

Georgia Man Charged with Wire Fraud for Using COVID-19 Relief Loan on Pokemon Card Worth Over $57,000

A man from Georgia has been charged with wire fraud, after allegedly spending over $57,000 USD from a COVID-19 business relief loan on a Pokemon card. The New York Post and The Telegraph report Vinath Oudomsine applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) in July 2020 to help with pay, debts, and more. The loan was set up as part of the CARES Act in March 2020. However, Prosecutors claim Oudomsine falsely applied, lying about how many employees he had, and his yearly revenues (reportedly ten employees and $235,000 USD respectively).
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Georgia man got COVID relief loan — and spent $57,000 of it on Pokemon card, feds say

A man in Georgia used more than two-thirds of his COVID-19 relief loan to pay for a Pokemon card, according to federal prosecutors. Vinath Oudomsine was charged by criminal information on Tuesday with one count of wire fraud after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, during the pandemic.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Blowing $57,789 of Federal COVID Aid on One Pokémon Card

A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after allegedly lying to get his hands on an $85,000 COVID-19 business relief loan—and then blowing over two-thirds of it on a single Pokémon card. According to court documents, Vinath Oudomsine applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] in July 2020, claiming that he employed 10 people in an unspecified business that had yearly revenue of $235,000. A month later, the Small Business Association deposited $85,000 into his bank account, then, in January of this year, he allegedly spent $57,789 of those funds on one Pokémon card. Prosecutors didn’t reveal which Pokémon was on the card. Oudomsine is yet to enter a plea and his lawyer declined to comment when approached by The Washington Post.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Pokemon Company#Npr
Nintendo Enthusiast

Man spends $57K of COVID relief on Pokémon card, faces prosecution

Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia has been charged with one count of wire fraud, per The Telegraph, “after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan” during the pandemic. The Small Business Administration had granted Oudomsine an $85,000 loan in August 2020 based on information he had provided for economic relief from COVID, but this past January, Oudomsine spent $57,789 of the funds to purchase an unspecified Pokémon card. Traditionally, when your business is hurting, you don’t spend $57,789 on a Pokémon card.
DUBLIN, GA
SFGate

Caught for Catching 'Em All: Feds Say Georgia Man Spent Covid Aid on Pokémon Cards

A Georgia man is facing a wire fraud charge for using Covid-19 relief money to allegedly purchase over $55,000 worth of Pokémon cards. Prosecutors in the Southern District of Georgia accused Vinath Oudomsine of lying on an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), one of a handful of small relief programs overseen by the Small Business Administration during the pandemic. The money was supposed to be used to cover various business and operating expenses, and prosecutors claim that not only did Oudomsine lie on his application, but the money he did receive primarily went towards trading cards anyway.
GEORGIA STATE
wnns.com

(Priorities)… Guy Got COVID Relief Loan, Spent $57,000 Of It On Pokemon Card

A man in Georgia used more than two-thirds of his COVID-19 relief loan to pay for a Pokemon card. Vinath Oudomsine was charged by criminal information with one count of wire fraud after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, or EIDL, during the pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

