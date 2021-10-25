A man spent $57,789 in coronavirus relief aid on a Pokemon card, the feds say

A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after allegedly lying to get his hands on an $85,000 COVID-19 business relief loan—and then blowing over two-thirds of it on a single Pokémon card. According to court documents, Vinath Oudomsine applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] in July 2020, claiming that he employed 10 people in an unspecified business that had yearly revenue of $235,000. A month later, the Small Business Association deposited $85,000 into his bank account, then, in January of this year, he allegedly spent $57,789 of those funds on one Pokémon card. Prosecutors didn’t reveal which Pokémon was on the card. Oudomsine is yet to enter a plea and his lawyer declined to comment when approached by The Washington Post.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO