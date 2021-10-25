Carle to offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster vaccines to community

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Carle will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to qualifying individuals starting Saturday.

Officials said Carle will offer booster options throughout the clinical service area.

Champaign County

The vaccine clinic at Kohl’s Plaza will begin administering the Moderna booster on Saturday in addition to the currently approved Pfizer booster.

Vermilion County

Patients can schedule an appointment at a Danville clinic – Johnson & johnson boosters will be available on Tuesday and Thursday; Moderna boosters will be available on Wednesday and Friday. All Carle booster clinic appointments can be scheduled through MyCarle or on Carle.org .

McLean and Woodford Counties

Patients are encouraged to contact their Primary Care provider to schedule an appointment. Johnson & Johnson will be made more readily available in more targeted opportunities throughout the service area. Patients can also call (309) 268-5200 to schedule an appointment.

Richland County

Patients are encouraged to contact their Primary Care provider to schedule an appointment.

“We are excited to offer these booster vaccinations to qualifying patients in order to ensure the best protection against COVID-19,” Robert Healy, MD, chief quality officer said. “We have seen success in administering the current approved Pfizer booster and continue to follow CDC guidance as we work to limit the spread of infection in our communities.”

The Moderna booster is available 6 months after completion of the primary series for patients:

– Aged 65 and older

– Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

– Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk setting

– Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

The Johnson & Johnson booster is available at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose vaccine for those 18 years of age and older, without limitation.

“As we move into the colder months and gatherings start moving indoors, it’s incredibly important to make sure you are maximizing your protection against COVID-19,” Dr. Healy said. “With cold and flu season approaching, I want to encourage everyone to take all the necessary steps to keep yourself and your loved ones healthy and limit the spread of the virus.”

The CDC has also recommended that each of the available COVID-19 vaccines can be used as ‘mix and match’ doses in eligible individuals following the completion of primary vaccination series with a different available COVID-19 vaccine.

Carle is collaborating with local public health departments throughout the region to ensure everyone who qualifies for a booster vaccine has access. Booster recipients should bring their COVID-19 vaccine cards to appointments if possible.

Visit carle.org/covid-19 for more information to schedule a vaccine appointment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.