Jeremy Colliton Sends Message, Puts Blackhawks Through Rigorous Practice

By Charlie Roumeliotis
NBC Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColliton puts Blackhawks through rigorous practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks took a frustrating step backward on Sunday after the Detroit Red Wings handed them their sixth straight loss to open the season. Chicago's former division rival did so in convincing fashion less than 24 hours after being...

Chicago Tribune

Is there still faith in Jeremy Colliton? 3 takeaways from the Chicago Blackhawks’ 6-3 loss, which dropped them to 0-5-1 and ended the United Center sellout streak.

So what now? The Chicago Blackhawks played another game in which they matched the other team’s intensity and kept up with the opponent on the scoreboard. For a period. But then they imploded, just like they have in all but one game this season (the overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils). The 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday at the United Center wasn’t just your average loss. It ...
bleachernation.com

Happy Home Opener, Saving Jeremy’s Job, the Strome Saga, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Good morning Blackhawks fans! The Hawks will return to the United Center tonight, set to take on the Islanders in their home opener after a treacherous three-game road trip in which they were able to salvage only a single point in an overtime loss to New Jersey. If they hope to reverse the tide, and possibly save Jeremy Colliton’s job in Chicago, the Blackhawks will have to be much better in just about every facet of the game.
Chicago Sun-Times

As Blackhawks approach crisis point, Patrick Kane backs Jeremy Colliton

In a cramped room deep inside PPG Paints Arena late Saturday night, Patrick Kane went out of his way — unprompted, multiple times — to make clear his support of Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton. But in doing so, Kane also indirectly acknowledged his awareness of the mounting pressure on Colliton,...
letsgohawks.net

Hawks Players Speak Up About Jeremy Colliton.

The Chicago Blackhawks are off to an absolutely disgusting start to the season and are setting records along the way. They now hold the longest record involving a team never holding a lead to start the season and of course that explains their 0-5-1 record. You would think that after...
letsgohawks.net

Jeremy Colliton Comments On Stan Bowman.

After a hurricane of news yesterday in the world of the Chicago Blackhawks. Today the team and franchise had to find a small sense of normalcy as they hit the ice tonight for a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After practice head coach Jeremy Colliton spoke to the media...
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Slow Start, Fleury, Colliton, Hossa & More

It’s been a less than ideal start to the year for Stan Bowman and his new-look Chicago Blackhawks. All of that movement in recent months, in an effort to better position this lineup to compete, seems like nothing more than wasted effort thus far. Although it’s not yet too late to turn things around, any such progress has to be put into motion immediately.
markerzone.com

BLACKHAWKS COACH JEREMY COLLITON LAMENTS OVER BOWMAN'S DEPARTURE, BUT KNOWS IT HAD TO HAPPEN

Following comments from Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy and forward Alex DeBrincat on Wednesday, head coach Jeremy Colliton had a chance to speak on the resignation of long-time Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman following the release of the independent investigation into the sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich back in 2010.
markerzone.com

PATRICK KANE AND JONATHAN TOEWS REVEAL WHEN THEY FOUND OUT ABOUT KYLE BEACH

With the results of the independent investigation into the sexual assault of a player in the Blackhawks organization back in 2010 having been released to the public, most everyone knows the horrifying details of a sexual assault that had taken place during the team's championship run. On Wednesday, former Blackhawks...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
kingstonthisweek.com

BILLECK: Everyone who ignored Kyle Beach has blood on their hands

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. To a place where Kyle Beach — formerly identified as the victim, John Doe — in the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation, is the one apologizing to the subsequent victims laying in Brad Aldrich’s wake. “I’m sorry,” Beach said...
bleachernation.com

Former Blackhawks Player Kyle Beach Speaks Publicly About the Abuse He Endured

Now identified as the ‘John Doe’ in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Chicago Blackhawks, former Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach joined TSN’s Rick Westhead on Sports Centre this evening. Beach and Westhead discussed the findings in the independent investigation by Block & Jenner, LLP. that were made public on Tuesday afternoon.
