Some people have wondered what was happening on the patch of dirt on West Main Street, others have wondered when construction would begin. The Yancey County Commissioners are pleased to announce that construction has begun on the Yancey County Community Resource Center on West Main Street in Burnsville. The new Center is located across from Homeplace Brewery in the location of the former Yancey County Senior Center. Prior to that the building housed the Burnsville Hospital. Yancey County Manager Lynn Austin said, “This parcel of land has fulfilled many needs over the years; it is good to continue to make this property serve the community for the future.” The new Community Resource Center will provide a permanent home for the Yancey Farmers Market as well as a year round event venue. Jeff Whitson, Chairman of the Yancey County Commissioners said, “This is an exciting time, we look for the center to serve the Yancey County citizens in numerous ways and we look forward to it being enjoyed by all generations alike.”

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO