CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Businesses near Truist Park prepare for World Series boom

fox5atlanta.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Braves' postseason performance has impacted nearby businesses....

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Chance of a lifetime: Chattanooga Braves fans at Truist Park for World Series Game 3

ATLANTA — The look on their faces says it all. Chattanooga residents Joel Atkins and George Wilson are the envy of Braves fans across our viewing area Friday night: They managed to snag tickets to Game 3 of the World Series, where the Braves or the Houston Astros will break the current series tie of one game apiece.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truist Park#Braves#Stadiums
CBS 46

Ticket prices plummeting as rain settles in over Truist Park

ATLANTA (CBS46) — If you were hoping to attend Game 3 of the World Series but ticket prices were out of your budget—you might want to look again. With steady rain falling over Truist Park for the last couple of hours, some ticketholders appear to be having second chances about going to Friday night's game.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

How you can own a piece of the Braves franchise

If you can't afford to go to a World Series game, you can instead own a piece of the Braves. They are the only team in Major League Baseball that is publically traded on the Stock Exchange.
fox5atlanta.com

Pandemic forces 30-year Australian Braves fan to miss World Series

ATLANTA - Fans across the world are gearing up to cheer on the Atlanta Braves for Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park Friday night including one super fan thousands of miles away in Australia. She's loved the braves for 30 years and has a longtime dream of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta fans brave rain ahead of World Series Game 3

Cold rain was raining down on The Battery hours before Truist Park opened for Braves fans. FOX 5 ask fans how they were keeping their spirits up ahead of the big game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Sporticast: Braves CEO Talks Business Behind World Series

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Atlanta Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller about the team’s postseason run. The Braves are back in the World Series for the first time since 1999, with the best-of-seven series heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday. Schiller discusses team’s unique ownership—the Braves are owned by Liberty Media Corp. and have their own tracking stock (NASDAQ: BATRA), making them one of the few “publicly traded” sports franchises in the major U.S. sports. Schiller details how that differs from teams controlled by a single high net worth individual,...
MLB
theleadernews.com

Local businesses offer bevy of World Series viewing options

Any baseball fan has likely yearned to go to a World Series game in their lifetime. And even if they haven’t, many enjoy getting together with friends to either celebrate or commiserate. Whatever way the World Series turns out for the Houston Astros, area residents have plenty of restaurants and...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Minute Maid Park roof open for Game 2 of World Series

HOUSTON — The roof at Minute Maid Park was open for Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred hinted that it was a possibility before Game 1. The Astros usually play with the roof closed to keep fans...
MLB
WSB Radio

Businesses in The Battery say Braves World Series run is a win for them

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Braves aren’t the only ones taking big wins, businesses in The Battery say business is booming thanks to the team’s World Series run. Business owners in and around The Battery say they are expecting to continue growing as the Braves play out the World Series this week.
fox5atlanta.com

Houston businesses eager for World Series boom as Atlanta Braves fans travel

The restaurant and hospitality industries in downtown Houston felt crushed in 2020 with fans prohibited from attending regular season baseball games. The 2021 World Series is a much-needed boost to local businesses, thanks in part to the excitement of Atlanta Braves fans.
Winston-Salem Journal

Braves in the World Series. Wake Forest football perfect. Truist, with naming rights for both teams' fields, is at center stage.

Truist Financial Corp. is set for the most prominent sports-marketing push of its young life. With World Series games between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros taking place at Truist Park on Friday and Saturday nights — and, if necessary, Sunday night in the best-of-seven series format — the bank’s name will be before national and international audiences. The bank’s name and logo are right behind home plate.
WAKE FOREST, NC
KHOU

Downtown businesses eager for World Series boost

HOUSTON — Downtown Houston was buzzing 24 hours before Game 1 of the World Series. The postseason games are good news for businesses near Minute Maid Park, which have struggled during 19 months of canceled conventions and people working remotely. The Marriott Marquis, which sits just two blocks from the...
HOUSTON, TX
11Alive

Here's how businesses are gearing up for the Braves ahead of the World Series

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Prominent buildings in Atlanta and Cobb County lit up red and blue to show support for the Atlanta Braves after the team clinched a spot in the World Series by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series Saturday night. Even the sky...

Comments / 0

Community Policy