Businesses near Truist Park prepare for World Series boom

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams chat with Atlanta Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller about the team’s postseason run. The Braves are back in the World Series for the first time since 1999, with the best-of-seven series heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Friday. Schiller discusses team’s unique ownership—the Braves are owned by Liberty Media Corp. and have their own tracking stock (NASDAQ: BATRA), making them one of the few “publicly traded” sports franchises in the major U.S. sports. Schiller details how that differs from teams controlled by a single high net worth individual,...

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO