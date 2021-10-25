Brian Free & Assurance in Concert

The Drawing Room Chamber Series at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is a special opportunity to experience professional musicians and orchestral instruments in an intimate atmosphere. These concerts are usually composed of up to five musicians. One thing that is unique to chamber concerts is that the musicians are presenting music that that they have chosen themselves. This is not practical for a larger philharmonic where the pieces that are performed may have been chosen by committee agreement.

TROY, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO