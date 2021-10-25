Brian Free & Assurance in Concert

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The James Cook Band will be playing a free concert in Wichita Falls on Oct. 19. Pull up a lawn chair or break out a blanket from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls’ Bud Daniel Park to enjoy some great music. The James Cook Band draws inspiration from local areas for its impactful songs, which blend folk-rock, country and Southern blues hues. The group has previously performed in events like Outlaws and Legends Festival, Musicfest in Steamboat Springs, CO and and Ranch Bash in Ft. Worth.
The Farmington Community Band Music Organization announced its annual Halloween musical bash with an entertaining array of music for kids of all ages. The 60-piece Farmington Concert Band under the direction of Damien Crutcher, presents “A Mixed Bag of Treats” 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the North Farmington High School auditorium, 32900 W. 13 Mile Road.
My Morning Jacket announced a free livestream for their upcoming concert in Birmingham, Alabama on October 29 around the release of their self-titled album which arrives tomorrow. The show will stream from the Alabama Theatre at 9:15 ET/6:15 PT via MMJ’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as well as on nugs.net.
Live music and beautiful scenery worked together to create the perfect weekend outing. Families, students and members of the Stillwater community bundled up to enjoy Concert In The Garden with The Backup Band at Oklahoma State University’s Botanic Garden on Oct. 15. Picnic blankets, fold-out chairs and people of all...
In honor of Janice Robison’s fifty years as First Presbyterian's church organist, we are pleased to host one of Janice’s favorite organists, Douglas Cleveland. October 17th - 4:00 p.m. - First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary. Douglas Cleveland is the John Delo Faculty Fellow in Organ at the University of Washington School...
The Drawing Room Chamber Series at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is a special opportunity to experience professional musicians and orchestral instruments in an intimate atmosphere. These concerts are usually composed of up to five musicians. One thing that is unique to chamber concerts is that the musicians are presenting music that that they have chosen themselves. This is not practical for a larger philharmonic where the pieces that are performed may have been chosen by committee agreement.
Pre-pandemic, he impersonated Kiss frontman Gene Simmons at parties, concerts and even to officiate at a wedding. COVID ended those gigs for him to prance around in makeup, arm wings, spiked vest and a bling-y codpiece.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Foxtones are a six-piece neo-soul band featuring Allegra (Jade) Fox on lead vocals, Tyler Mabry on keyboards, Kerem Gurol on bass, Garrett Seesing on guitar, Lindsay McKenna with backup vocals, and Stevie Trudell on drumset.
HURON — The Huron Area Concert Association is proud to sponsor The Benson Family Singers from Faribault, Minn., in a free concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at James Valley Christian School, 1550 Dakota Ave. N. This talented family consists of Pete and Rachelle (married 26 years) and...
One thing about Ashanti, she’s going to travel and go ALL OUT as the undisputed Queen of Vacays who celebrated her 41st birthday in the Bahamas where she appeared to really enjoy herself while basking in sun-splashed paradise. A year after living her best life in Saint John’s, Antigua and...
R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
Those who follow and are familiar with actor Kal Penn know that he's an accomplished actor on TV and film (House, Designated Survivor, the Harold and Kumar film franchise), and that he spent two years working in the White House for the Obama administration. What most may not know is...
As many of you showed great interest and sympathy for Princess Charlene Wittstock's health, facing multiple surgeries in her native country, South Africa, you will probably be interested in a follow-up about her actual state.
Robin McNamara passed away earlier this month at the age of 74. The singer was best known for his popular pop song from 1970, Lay A Little Lovin' on Me, which dubbed him a One Hit Wonder, though he had two other songs that did well on the charts: Got To Believe In Love and Beer Drinkin' Man.
At long last, after years and years of speculation and rumors, one of the wives has actually left Kody Brown. Was it Meri, who has been disconnected from Kody for so long that in a recent season she even said that her relationship with him was "dead and over"?. Was...
Known for more than just comedy, Last Man Standing star Tim Allen loves cars. After recently putting up a unique one from his collection to auction, it sold for an insane price. Tim Allen’s 2017 Ford GT supercar sold for a massive $1 million on the Bring a Trailer auction...
New York urban legend will tell you that ambush, scalping's and murder were commonplace along King's Road, inside the Albany Pine Bush, in the 1800's. What went on down this dark, winding road through the woods? One family knew these secrets and took them to the grave with them. Or did they?
A restaurant worker has claimed her boss told her to seat ‘ugly’ people in the back of the restaurant and people are horrified. Posting on TikTok, Brooke shared a video of her looking baffled while miming to a remix of Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World in which the lyrics are changed from “and I think to myself, what a wonderful world” to “and I think to myself, what the f**k.” The sound has become a popular trend on the social media platform.
A hip-hop concert that was planned for November 7th at Detroit’s Masonic Temple has been canceled by promoters due to the venue’s new vaccine mandate. Promoters 2D Productions & Entertainment and Big Step Entertainment organized the show, which was supposed to feature Rakim, KRS‐One, and Slick Rick. Chubb Rock and JJ Fad were also on the bill as special guests.
