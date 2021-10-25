CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Free & Assurance in Concert

ourlocalcommunityonline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Free and Assurance will be at Grassy Creek Baptist Church...

www.ourlocalcommunityonline.com

newschannel6now.com

WF to host free James Cook Band concert on Oct. 19

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The James Cook Band will be playing a free concert in Wichita Falls on Oct. 19. Pull up a lawn chair or break out a blanket from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Wichita Falls’ Bud Daniel Park to enjoy some great music. The James Cook Band draws inspiration from local areas for its impactful songs, which blend folk-rock, country and Southern blues hues. The group has previously performed in events like Outlaws and Legends Festival, Musicfest in Steamboat Springs, CO and and Ranch Bash in Ft. Worth.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
HometownLife.com

Farmington Community Band hosting free Halloween concert

The Farmington Community Band Music Organization announced its annual Halloween musical bash with an entertaining array of music for kids of all ages. The 60-piece Farmington Concert Band under the direction of Damien Crutcher, presents “A Mixed Bag of Treats” 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the North Farmington High School auditorium, 32900 W. 13 Mile Road.
FARMINGTON, MI
JamBase

My Morning Jacket Announces Free Birmingham Concert Livestream

My Morning Jacket announced a free livestream for their upcoming concert in Birmingham, Alabama on October 29 around the release of their self-titled album which arrives tomorrow. The show will stream from the Alabama Theatre at 9:15 ET/6:15 PT via MMJ’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as well as on nugs.net.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ocolly.com

Concert in the Garden

Live music and beautiful scenery worked together to create the perfect weekend outing. Families, students and members of the Stillwater community bundled up to enjoy Concert In The Garden with The Backup Band at Oklahoma State University’s Botanic Garden on Oct. 15. Picnic blankets, fold-out chairs and people of all...
STILLWATER, OK
#Spruce#Brian Free Assurance
Athens News

Organ Concert

In honor of Janice Robison’s fifty years as First Presbyterian's church organist, we are pleased to host one of Janice’s favorite organists, Douglas Cleveland. October 17th - 4:00 p.m. - First Presbyterian Church Sanctuary. Douglas Cleveland is the John Delo Faculty Fellow in Organ at the University of Washington School...
RELIGION
mostmetro.com

Hayner Opens a New Season of Free Drawing Room Chamber Concerts

The Drawing Room Chamber Series at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is a special opportunity to experience professional musicians and orchestral instruments in an intimate atmosphere. These concerts are usually composed of up to five musicians. One thing that is unique to chamber concerts is that the musicians are presenting music that that they have chosen themselves. This is not practical for a larger philharmonic where the pieces that are performed may have been chosen by committee agreement.
TROY, OH
ourcommunitynow.com

The Demon: Gene Simmons imitator hosts a free Kiss concert

Pre-pandemic, he impersonated Kiss frontman Gene Simmons at parties, concerts and even to officiate at a wedding. COVID ended those gigs for him to prance around in makeup, arm wings, spiked vest and a bling-y codpiece.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

The Foxtones in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Foxtones are a six-piece neo-soul band featuring Allegra (Jade) Fox on lead vocals, Tyler Mabry on keyboards, Kerem Gurol on bass, Garrett Seesing on guitar, Lindsay McKenna with backup vocals, and Stevie Trudell on drumset.
MUSIC
Plainsman

HACA to present free Christian concert on Nov 7

HURON — The Huron Area Concert Association is proud to sponsor The Benson Family Singers from Faribault, Minn., in a free concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. at James Valley Christian School, 1550 Dakota Ave. N. This talented family consists of Pete and Rachelle (married 26 years) and...
HURON, SD
blackchronicle.com

