Judge denies stay of execution request from several death row inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot has denied a stay of execution for five Oklahoma death row inmates after their lawyers requested their execution dates be pushed back.

John Grant, Julius Jones, Gilbert Postelle and Wade Lay’s requests were all denied. This ruling means that the state of Oklahoma can still move forward executing the inmates.

According to KOCO, the inmates’ lawyers are planning to appeal the ruling.

The first execution in the state since 2015 is scheduled for Thursday. John Grant will be put to death for the killing of an employee of the Dick Conner Correctional Center in 1998. Grant has been on death row since then.

Jones’ clemency hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. This hearing follows the members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommending his sentence be commuted to life in prison.

Jones was sentenced to death in 1999 for killing Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones has maintained his innocence since his arrest.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said in September that he will not make a final decision on Jones’ case until after the clemency hearing. His execution date is set for Nov. 18.

©2021 Cox Media Group